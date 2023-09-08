Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Vijesti iz kluba

RIG 900 MAX HX: Nova vodeća bežična gaming slušalica iz NACON-a

ByRobert Andrew

Rujna 8, 2023
RIG 900 MAX HX: Nova vodeća bežična gaming slušalica iz NACON-a

RIG, the gaming accessories subbrand of NACON, has unveiled its latest flagship wireless gaming headset, the RIG 900 MAX HX. Designed specifically for Xbox, this headset combines premium audio, a charging base station, and multi-device connectivity, making it a standout option in the market.

The RIG 900 MAX HX is the first gaming headset to feature Dolby Personalized Audio through Dolby Atmos. By using a compatible smartphone and Dolby’s companion app, users can create a personalized sound profile based on their unique physiology. This elevated form of Dolby Atmos spatial audio takes into account factors such as the shape of the user’s ears, head, neck, and shoulders to deliver a customized audio experience.

This wireless gaming headset offers both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, providing compatibility with Xbox, PlayStation, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Users can also take advantage of the dual wireless mode, which allows them to mix audio from both wireless connections and engage in activities such as listening to music, taking calls, or participating in voice chats while gaming.

With up to 50 hours of battery life via Bluetooth and an even greater 60 hours via 2.4GHz wireless, the RIG 900 MAX HX ensures extended playtime. Additionally, the headset comes with a convenient base station for easy docking and charging when not in use.

In terms of design, although RIG headsets may not be the most visually striking, the brand always focuses on delivering a high-quality, durable product.

The RIG 900 MAX HX is priced at $249.99 and is available at Best Buy. It positions itself in the premium segment of wireless gaming headsets and competes with top contenders like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro and Turtle Beach Stealth Pro.

Sources: NACON

By Robert Andrew

Povezano post

Vijesti iz kluba

Revolucioniranje korisničkog iskustva: Evolucija tehnologije zaslona

Rujna 9, 2023
Vijesti iz kluba

Iskorištavanje snage tehnologije oblaka za učinkovito upravljanje lancem opskrbe u eri interneta

Rujna 9, 2023
Vijesti iz kluba

Navigacija putem koji je pred nama: ključni trendovi i razvoj globalnih automobilskih operativnih sustava

Rujna 9, 2023

Promašili ste

Tehnologija

Glavni kreativni direktor Epic Gamesa Donald Mustard odlazi u mirovinu

Rujna 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Tehnologija

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​protiv Honde Civic Type-R: Bliska U-Drag utrka

Rujna 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

Nova studija otkriva da kombinacija piroksikama i levonorgestrela povećava učinkovitost hitne kontracepcije

Rujna 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Vijesti iz kluba

Revolucioniranje korisničkog iskustva: Evolucija tehnologije zaslona

Rujna 9, 2023 0 Komentari