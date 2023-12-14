Zastupnik Kevin McCarthy najavljuje ostavku kao iznenađujući potez

In a surprising turn of events, Rep. Kevin McCarthy has announced his resignation from office at the end of this month. This decision comes after McCarthy became the first speaker to be ousted from power in the middle of a congressional term. His exit will have significant implications for Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans, as it further diminishes the already narrow GOP majority and makes passing legislation in 2024 even more challenging.

McCarthy, a Republican from California, stated in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, “No matter the odds, or personal cost, we did the right thing. That may seem out of fashion in Washington these days, but delivering results for the American people is still celebrated across the country.” He expressed his intention to depart from the House to serve America in new ways and to support the next generation of leaders within the Republican Party.

While McCarthy’s departure had been anticipated since his ouster as speaker, his decision to leave before the end of his term creates fresh headaches for his party. The Republican majority will be further reduced, making it more difficult for them to pass legislation and advance their agenda in a key election year. McCarthy’s resignation also means that House Republicans could lose just three votes before they require Democratic support to pass measures.

The vacancy created by McCarthy’s departure will take several months to fill through a special election. This will leave his solidly Republican district in Bakersfield, California without representation during that time. However, the district is expected to remain in Republican hands when it comes before voters again in the special election.

McCarthy’s decision to step down marks the end of a long political career that culminated in a short-lived speakership of just 269 days. Throughout his career, McCarthy held various leadership positions within the Republican Party and played a significant role in helping secure the House Republican majority.