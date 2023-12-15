Raleigh prodaje zemlju Habitatu za čovječanstvo za pristupačnu stambenu izgradnju

Raleigh city leaders have made a significant move to address the rising cost of housing by selling a piece of land valued at over $650,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Wake County for just $1. The property, located near the GoRaleigh Park-and-Ride lot on Poole Road, will be utilized for the construction of nine townhomes as part of Habitat for Humanity’s Old Poole Place neighborhood project. This development aims to provide affordable housing options for income-qualified, first-time homebuyers.

Out of the nine townhomes, two will be made affordable to households earning up to 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI), with a maximum income cap of $67,980 for a family of four. The remaining seven townhomes will be affordable for households earning up to 80% of the AMI, with a cap of $90,650 for a family of four. The city estimates the initial sales prices to be around $322,000 for those meeting the 60% AMI limit and approximately $354,000 for those meeting the 80% AMI limit.

City Manager Marchell Adams-David expressed excitement over the opportunity for affordable homeownership, stating that the city has been consistently providing opportunities for affordable housing throughout the year. This partnership with Habitat for Humanity will allow nine more families to purchase affordable homes and improve access to public transportation for the residents of the Old Poole Place neighborhood.

In addition to the low-cost land sale, households may also be eligible for up to $45,000 through Raleigh’s Homebuyer Assistance Program, which aids with down payments and other closing costs to further reduce the overall price of the homes. By subsidizing affordable developments and making land available at a reduced cost, the city aims to support developers in maintaining housing affordability in the community.

Habitat Wake CEO Patricia Burch expressed gratitude for the city’s long-term partnership, highlighting the positive impact the collaboration will have on increasing access to housing for everyone in the community. This initiative aligns with Habitat for Humanity’s mission of providing safe and affordable homes to those in need.