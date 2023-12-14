U Ohiju se zaoštrava rasprava o legalizaciji marihuane

A medical marijuana dispensary owner from Cincinnati’s Westwood neighborhood addressed the Ohio Senate committee, highlighting the lack of consensus on the issue of marijuana legalization. While the pro-pot law, known as Issue Two, was approved by voters on Election Day and is set to take effect soon, concerns have been raised regarding public health, safety, and the impact on children. The dispensary owner emphasized the importance of minimizing the negative outcomes associated with legalization by eliminating the illegal market through easy access to legal products at competitive prices.

However, a Senate proposal currently under discussion in Columbus presents significant deviations from the approved law. The proposal includes raising the cannabis sales tax, shifting funding from cities to the state, reducing the potency of marijuana products, limiting the amount of weed an adult can possess, eliminating the provision for home cultivation, banning public smoking, and placing a cap on the number of dispensaries allowed statewide. Critics argue that the proposed bill does not go far enough to address public health and safety concerns, particularly regarding high THC concentrations, which have been shown to cause addiction and serious mental and physical harm.

During the Senate’s General Government Committee session, a wide range of individuals made their voices heard. Alongside critics and proponents of marijuana legalization, parents, including one who tragically lost their daughter to a marijuana-impaired driver, expressed their concerns. The grieving mother urged lawmakers to prioritize efforts to reduce cases of marijuana-impaired driving.

As the debate over marijuana legalization intensifies in Ohio, legislators face the challenge of finding a balance between addressing public health concerns and meeting the demands of those in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational use. The decisions made will have significant implications for the state as it navigates the complexities of regulating and managing access to marijuana products.