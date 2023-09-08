Gradski život

Oppo lansira novi pametni telefon Oppo A38 u Indiji

Rujna 8, 2023
Oppo has recently launched a new smartphone, Oppo A38, in the Indian market. This phone is a part of the company’s budget series and comes with features like a large 6.56-inch screen, dual rear cameras, and a powerful battery. The device was previously launched in the UAE and is now available for pre-order in India.

The Oppo A38 is available in two color variants, Glowing Black and Glowing Gold. It comes with a single configuration of 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at Rs. 12,999. Customers can currently pre-order the handset, and it will go on sale on September 13 on Flipkart and Oppo’s official website.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A38 features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 720 Nits peak brightness. The smartphone supports dual SIM cards and runs on Android 13-based Color OS 13.1. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It features a dual rear camera setup, with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, the company has provided a 5MP selfie camera. To power the device, it is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging.

In terms of security, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also offers facial recognition. It includes USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth, and other connectivity features.

Overall, the Oppo A38 offers a good set of features at a budget-friendly price, making it a competitive option in the Indian smartphone market.

