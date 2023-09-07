Gradski život

Studija pokazuje pozitivne učinke tjelovježbe na mentalno zdravlje

ByGabriel Botha

Rujna 7, 2023
A recent study has highlighted the positive effects of exercise on mental health. The research found that engaging in regular physical activity can have a significant impact on improving overall well-being and reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Exercise has long been known to have numerous benefits for physical health, including weight management, cardiovascular health, and improved strength and flexibility. However, this study adds to the growing body of evidence that suggests exercise is also beneficial for mental health.

The study involved analyzing data from over 10,000 participants and found that individuals who engaged in regular exercise experienced fewer symptoms of depression and anxiety compared to those who were less physically active. The researchers also found that exercise had a protective effect, reducing the likelihood of developing mental health disorders.

Physical activity is believed to have several mechanisms through which it positively affects mental health. Firstly, exercise stimulates the release of endorphins, which are natural mood-enhancing chemicals that can help reduce feelings of stress and improve mood. Additionally, regular exercise promotes better sleep patterns and can increase self-esteem and confidence.

It is important to note that exercise does not have to be intense or time-consuming to have a positive impact on mental health. Even moderate levels of physical activity, such as walking or gardening, can have significant benefits.

The findings of this study further emphasize the importance of incorporating regular exercise into our daily routines. Not only does it contribute to better physical health, but it also plays a vital role in promoting mental well-being.

– Mental health: Refers to a person’s psychological and emotional well-being.
– Depression: A mood disorder characterized by persistent feelings of sadness, loss of interest, and a lack of energy or motivation.
– Anxiety: A mental health condition characterized by excessive worry, nervousness, or fear.

