Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Vijesti iz kluba

Microsoft planira predstaviti nadograđeni Surface Go 4 tablet na rujanskom događaju

ByGabriel Botha

Rujna 12, 2023
Microsoft planira predstaviti nadograđeni Surface Go 4 tablet na rujanskom događaju

Microsoft is gearing up for its upcoming event on September 21, where it is expected to unveil its next-generation Surface devices. While Google and Apple’s plans for their respective events are already well-known, Microsoft has managed to keep its Surface products mostly under wraps. However, a recent report from WinFuture has shed light on what to expect from the event.

According to the report, Microsoft will be launching three new Surface products, but there won’t be a high-end Surface Pro 10 tablet as some were anticipating. Instead, the focus will be on the upgraded Surface Go 4, which is expected to be more budget-friendly. Although it’s unclear whether it will be called the Surface Go 4, the tablet is rumored to feature a quad-core Intel N200 SoC from the “Alder Lake N” family.

The Surface Go 4 will reportedly offer three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, all paired with 4GB of RAM. It is expected to have similar visual design to its predecessor and will likely be available for purchase in October.

While the event may not be as flashy as previous Microsoft events, with only minor upgrades anticipated for the Surface Laptop Go 2 and Surface Laptop Studio, there is still a possibility of a surprise announcement regarding the Surface Pro lineup. However, the focus seems to be on the more affordable and portable Surface Go 4, catering to users with productivity needs.

Sources: WinFuture

By Gabriel Botha

Povezano post

Vijesti iz kluba

Recenzija Wordlea: Analiza slagalice Wordle 819

Rujna 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vijesti iz kluba

Drevne bakterije prve su kolonizirale kopno prije više od 407 milijuna godina

Rujna 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vijesti iz kluba

Usporedba Sonos Beam (Gen 2) i Samsung HW-S60B Soundbara

Rujna 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Promašili ste

Znanost

Svemirska agencija Ujedinjenih Arapskih Emirata bacila je na nišan asteroidni pojas

Rujna 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

Podrijetlo vertebralnih kostiju i njihova uloga u metastazama tumora

Rujna 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Korištenje eDNA za razumijevanje genetskog sastava cijele populacije

Rujna 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA-ini astronauti i kozmonauti sigurno stigli na Međunarodnu svemirsku postaju

Rujna 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari