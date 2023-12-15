Lexington Charity League traži javnu pomoć kako bi održala doseg zajednice

In a bid to maintain its vital community outreach, the esteemed Lexington Charity League has reached out to the public for support. Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, the league remains committed to its mission of aiding the children of the community and stands resolved to make a strong comeback in 2024, establishing a solid financial foundation.

Due to the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, the league, which has been active since 1935, has been unable to host its annual flagship event, the Holiday House and Holiday Shoppes, since 2019. The cancellation of this essential fundraiser, along with other activities throughout the year, has presented a significant financial setback to the organization.

President Tina Royal emphasized the league’s unwavering dedication to assisting local children who would otherwise go without essential resources. Social workers and school counselors have relied on the league for years to fulfill the basic needs of the community’s children.

Now, more than ever, the Lexington Charity League requests the assistance of generous individuals and organizations to ensure the continuity of their outreach programs. By making a contribution, community members can play a pivotal role in brightening the lives of vulnerable children. Donations will enable the league to provide necessary support, including food, clothing, educational resources, and healthcare services.

The league remains optimistic about the future and plans to emerge stronger from this challenging period. By rallying together, the community can help the Lexington Charity League thrive, ensuring that the children of Lexington receive the care and support they deserve. Let us join hands and make a difference in the lives of these young individuals, paving the way for a brighter future for all.