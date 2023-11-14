United Township Djevojačka košarkaška ekipa spremna je za nezaboravnu sezonu

The United Township girls basketball team is gearing up for an exciting and memorable season as they prepare to hit the court for the first game of the 2023-24 season. Led by coach Chase Pavelonis, the Panthers are determined to build on last year’s success and make an even bigger impact on the court.

With a notebook full of details on their day-by-day improvement from the previous season, Pavelonis and his team have analyzed every win, loss, and close game in order to learn and grow from their experiences. The Panthers ended last season with a regional title, their first since 2000-2001, and their seventh in school history.

The team will be returning nine seniors, including Lorena Awou, a standout 6-foot-5 center who averaged 11.4 points and 11.1 rebounds per game last season. Awou, who has committed to North Carolina State, has shown tremendous growth and leadership on and off the court. Her teammates and coaches have praised her dedication and improvement over the years.

The Panthers are fortunate to have such a senior-heavy team, with players like Kaylani Phiathep, Kaylie Pena, Ka’Maria Perkins, Cassie Bohnert, Stella Gonzalez, and Atty Taylor bringing valuable experience and playing time at the varsity level. Pavelonis emphasizes the importance of teamwork, competitiveness, and commitment from all players, regardless of their class.

As the team prepares for the upcoming season, the players are not the only ones feeling excited. Coach Pavelonis believes they have a strong rotation with experienced players, but he also acknowledges the potential for younger players to carve out roles on the team. He encourages all players to practice hard, be great teammates, and excel both on the court and in the classroom.

With a solid foundation of talent, experience, and commitment, the United Township girls basketball team is poised for success this season. The players are motivated to not only win games but also leave a lasting legacy on the program. As the Panthers step onto the court, they are a force to be reckoned with and are ready to make this season one to remember.

Često postavljana pitanja (FAQ)

1. Who is the coach of the United Township girls basketball team?

The coach of the United Township girls basketball team is Chase Pavelonis.

2. How did the team perform last season?

Last season, the team had a record of 16-17 and won their first regional title since 2000-2001.

3. Tko je najbolji igrač u momčadi?

Lorena Awou, a 6-foot-5 center, is considered the standout player on the team. She averaged 11.4 points and 11.1 rebounds per game last season.

4. How many seniors are returning to the team?

The team is returning nine seniors.

5. What are the team’s goals for the season?

The team’s goals include working together as a team, being great teammates, and being competitive and committed for all four quarters of every game.