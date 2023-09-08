Gradski život

Amazfit Bip 5: jeftin pametni sat s impresivnim značajkama

Amazfit Bip 5: jeftin pametni sat s impresivnim značajkama

Mampho Brescia

Rujna 8, 2023
Amazfit Bip 5: jeftin pametni sat s impresivnim značajkama

The Amazfit Bip 5 is a budget-friendly smartwatch that offers many of the same features as more expensive options on the market. Priced at just $90, this watch packs a lot of value and is a top alternative to pricey Apple and Samsung models.

One of the standout features of the Amazfit Bip 5 is its 1.9-inch LCD display, which is one of the largest screens you’ll find on a smartwatch. With a high pixel count of 320 x 380, the display is bright enough to read outdoors, though it may require adjusting the brightness under direct sunlight. Unfortunately, the watch does not have an ambient-light sensor to handle this automatically.

The Bip 5 comes with a single multifunction button on the side of the watch, allowing you to wake the screen, open the app menu, or return to the watch face. The companion app offers the ability to configure a long button press to perform various functions such as starting a workout, checking your heart rate, or finding your phone. This customization feature is a great addition, although it may be overwhelming to choose from the 27 different options available.

When it comes to battery life, the Amazfit Bip 5 stands out from its competitors. With up to five days of battery life under heavy usage conditions, including full-time heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and GPS-assisted exercise sessions, the Bip 5 offers a considerable improvement over other smartwatches on the market.

While the Bip 5 does have a few flaws – such as the lack of an always-on option and a confusing companion app for iPhone users – it delivers great value for its price. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly smartwatch with impressive features, the Amazfit Bip 5 should be on your shortlist.

Izvori:
– The Amazfit Bip 5 Review by Rick Broida, Yahoo
– Amazfit Bip 5 product page, Amazon

By Mampho Brescia

