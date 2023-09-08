Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Kako arhivirati i dearhivirati objave na Instagramu

Rujna 8, 2023
Kako arhivirati i dearhivirati objave na Instagramu

Instagram offers a useful feature called “archive posts” that allows users to temporarily hide photos or videos from their profile without deleting them permanently. This feature is particularly helpful when you want to keep content accessible for personal use but not visible to your followers. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to archive and unarchive your posts on Instagram.

Archiving Instagram Posts:

To archive a post on Instagram:

  1. Open the Instagram app on your mobile device and go to your profile.
  2. Find the post you want to archive.
  3. Tap the three-dot menu button in the bottom right corner of the screen.
  4. Select the “Archive” option.

Unarchiving Instagram Posts:

To unarchive a post on Instagram:

  1. Launch the Instagram app on your smartphone and go to your profile.
  2. Tap the three-horizontal line menu in the top right corner of the screen.
  3. From the pop-up menu, select “Archive.”
  4. Choose the “Posts” option from the drop-down menu at the top.
  5. Find the post you want to unarchive and tap the three-dot menu button.
  6. Select the “Show on profile” option from the pop-up window.

It’s important to note that when you unarchive a post, all the previous likes and comments associated with it will be restored as well. This feature gives Instagram users the flexibility to manage their profile content, ensuring that only the content they want to showcase is visible to their audience.

Sources: India TV

definicije:
– “Archive posts” refers to the feature on Instagram that allows users to temporarily hide photos or videos.
– “Profile” refers to a user’s personal page on Instagram where their posts and information are displayed.
– “Likes” refers to the number of times a post has been liked by Instagram users.
– “Comments” refers to the text-based responses left by Instagram users on a post.

