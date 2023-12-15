Buffalo je domaćin javnog sastanka za nadogradnju pametne ulice i obale

Buffalo recently held a public meeting to discuss the progress on the smart street upgrades and accessibility changes to the waterfront. The meeting, hosted by the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency and the Office of Strategic Planning, aimed to provide updates on the design process for both initiatives. The city’s Executive Director of the Office of Strategic Planning, Brendan Mehaffy, highlighted the two plans: the smart streets design plan for the central business district and the waterfront infrastructure plan.

Although there are no concrete plans yet, the design reports for both projects are expected to be released by January. The potential improvements discussed in the meeting are extensive, as stated in the published documents. One possibility is the synchronization of lights in downtown Buffalo, which could enhance traffic flow and safety. Mehaffy explained that this includes not only traffic signals but also street lights. Furthermore, smart street lights could collect valuable traffic data to be analyzed in a centralized system.

The proposed upgrades are not only beneficial for residents but also for tourism. Patrick Kaler from Visit Buffalo Niagara commended Buffalo for taking steps towards modernizing its infrastructure and referenced Indianapolis as a successful example of mobility improvements.

While the cost of the upgrades remains unclear, initial estimates suggest a significant investment of tens of millions of dollars. The city is yet to finalize the designs, so detailed cost estimates are not available at this stage.

To learn more about the plans for the smart street upgrades and the waterfront improvement, you can access the respective documents for further information.

In conclusion, Buffalo’s public meeting shed light on the progress made in the smart street upgrades and waterfront accessibility changes. The plans demonstrate the city’s commitment to embracing smart technology and enhancing the overall experience for residents and visitors alike.