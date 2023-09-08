Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Vijesti iz kluba

Hamilton dolazi u Wales: nabavite svoje ulaznice odmah!

ByMampho Brescia

Rujna 8, 2023
Hamilton dolazi u Wales: nabavite svoje ulaznice odmah!

The highly anticipated musical sensation, Hamilton, is set to debut in Wales at the Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre. Running from Tuesday, November 26, 2024, to Saturday, January 25, 2025, this Christmas show promises to be a must-see event.

Tickets for Hamilton in Wales went on sale to the public on Friday, September 8, 2023. Online sales began at 10am, while phone lines were open from noon at the Wales Millennium Centre. If you haven’t purchased your tickets yet, now is the time!

Hamilton tells the remarkable story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s Founding Fathers. Inspired by Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography, ‘Alexander Hamilton,’ this extraordinary production has earned prestigious accolades, including Olivier, Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer prizes.

The show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is a multi-talented songwriter and actor who has also contributed to popular Hollywood musicals such as The Little Mermaid, Moana, and In the Heights. Hamilton features an all-new theatre company and cast specially assembled for the UK and Ireland tour, coming to Cardiff for a nine-week run.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of Hamilton live on stage. Secure your tickets today and prepare for an unforgettable experience of music, history, and theatrical brilliance.

Izvori:
– The Wales Millennium Centre
– Ron Chernow’s biography ‘Alexander Hamilton’

By Mampho Brescia

Povezano post

Vijesti iz kluba

Uloga umjetne inteligencije u revoluciji znanosti o životu: studija percepcije

Rujna 9, 2023
Vijesti iz kluba

Datum izlaska iOS 17: Što očekivati

Rujna 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vijesti iz kluba

Counter-Strike 2 Beta otkriva razlike u mehanici pucanja u usporedbi s CS:GO

Rujna 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Promašili ste

Znanost

Solarne baklje i izbacivanje koronalne mase izazivaju zabrinutost zbog intenzivne solarne oluje

Rujna 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Vijesti iz kluba

Uloga umjetne inteligencije u revoluciji znanosti o životu: studija percepcije

Rujna 9, 2023 0 Komentari
Tehnologija

Apple predstavlja iPhone 15 Pro 12. rujna: Očekivane značajke i nadogradnje

Rujna 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Tehnologija

Technics predstavlja nadograđene SL-1200 gramofone s poboljšanim performansama

Rujna 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari