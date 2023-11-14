T-Mobile predstavlja neodoljive ponude za Crni petak 2023.: besplatni telefoni, pametni satovi i više!

T-Mobile is set to sprinkle some early holiday magic this year with its incredible Black Friday 2023 promotions. Starting from November 16, customers, both new and existing, can indulge in a treasure trove of freebies offered by the nation’s leading “Un-carrier.” But don’t worry, you won’t have to wait until Thanksgiving to snag these exciting deals.

In a move that showcases their generosity, T-Mobile is offering a lineup of high-end Android phones that can be yours for $0. Models such as the Galaxy S23, Z Flip 5, Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Motorola Razr+ are up for grabs. To avail this jaw-dropping offer, all you need to do is either get a new line of service or trade-in an eligible device. And the best part? You can enjoy this deal as long as you’re on a Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan.

But the freebies don’t stop at phones. T-Mobile is also allowing customers to combine their free phone with a free smartwatch such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 or Google Pixel Watch, along with complimentary noise-cancelling earbuds. Of course, you’ll need a new line of service for the smartwatch, but the Galaxy Buds 2 come at no additional cost. And if you opt for the Samsung bundle consisting of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Buds 2, you’ll save a whopping $1,300 in total.

In addition to the irresistible phone and smartwatch offers, T-Mobile is bringing back the ever-popular deal of four voice lines for just $100 a month. And that’s not all – customers can also enjoy free Galaxy Watch 6, free first-gen Pixel Watch, half-off Pixel Watch 2, and up to $150 discounts on select JBL products.

But T-Mobile isn’t the only one spreading the holiday cheer. Metro by T-Mobile is gearing up for its own set of early holiday promotions. Customers can look forward to snagging the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for free with a number transfer, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for free with port-ins, and the Motorola Razr foldable for just $99.99. Metro’s 5G service will also see a significant drop in price, available for a mere $25 per month for a single unlimited line.

With such incredible offers, it’s no wonder T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile are set to make this holiday season truly unforgettable. Mark your calendars and make sure that you don’t miss out on these extraordinary deals.

Često postavljana pitanja (FAQ)

When do T-Mobile’s Black Friday 2023 promotions start? T-Mobile’s Black Friday 2023 promotions begin on Thursday, November 16. What phones are available for free with T-Mobile’s Black Friday deal? T-Mobile is offering several high-end Android phones for free, including the Galaxy S23, Z Flip 5, Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Motorola Razr+. Can I combine a free phone with a free smartwatch? Yes, T-Mobile allows customers to combine their free phone with a free smartwatch such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 or Google Pixel Watch. What other promotions are available? T-Mobile is also offering four voice lines for $100 a month, free Galaxy Watch 6, free first-gen Pixel Watch, half-off Pixel Watch 2, and discounts on select JBL products. What promotions are available at Metro by T-Mobile? Metro by T-Mobile is offering deals such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for free with a number transfer, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for free with port-ins, and the Motorola Razr foldable for $99.99.