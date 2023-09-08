Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Vijesti iz kluba

Stopa usvajanja 5G u Maleziji i dalje je niska, vladine inicijative u tijeku

ByRobert Andrew

Rujna 8, 2023
Stopa usvajanja 5G u Maleziji i dalje je niska, vladine inicijative u tijeku

In Malaysia, the adoption rate of 5G technology is currently at a low 4.2%, despite the network coverage reaching 68.8%. This disparity has caught the attention of Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who has expressed his concern over the slow progress. In an effort to address this issue, the Malaysian ministry plans to expand 5G coverage to 80% in populated areas by the end of the year.

During a visit to Samsung’s headquarters in South Korea, Fahmi Fadzil raised the issue of Malaysia’s low 5G adoption rate. The high cost of 5G devices has been identified as one of the primary reasons for this slow uptake. In response, the ministry aims to work closely with telecommunication companies and Samsung to provide more affordable 5G devices to the people of Malaysia.

To encourage adoption, the Malaysian ministry recently launched the 5G Rahmah package, offering 5G devices at a lower price. The package includes a Samsung A14 5G or an Honor 90 Lite 5G smartphone, together with a 60GB data plan priced at RM60 per month. This initiative aims to make 5G technology more accessible to a larger audience.

Furthermore, partnerships between telecommunications companies and technology firms have been highlighted as a way to improve the adoption rate of 5G. One such partnership is the MoU signed between CelcomDigi and Virnect, a South Korean tech company that specializes in designing and building XR (extended reality) platforms for various industries. By leveraging these partnerships, the implementation of 5G technology can bring about a transformation in educational methods, particularly in healthcare, oil and gas engineering, robotics, and cybersecurity.

In addition to addressing the issue of affordability, the Malaysian ministry is also taking steps to address reports of telcos imposing extra charges for 5G subscriptions. By working closely with mobile network operators (MNOs), the government aims to ensure that the transition to 5G technology is seamless and affordable for all Malaysians.

Overall, Malaysia’s government is actively taking initiatives to increase the adoption rate of 5G technology in the country. With plans for expanded coverage and affordable devices, as well as partnerships with industry players, Malaysia is committed to harnessing the benefits of 5G technology for the betterment of its people and the nation as a whole.

Izvori:
– Fahmi Fadzil Facebook post
– Visit to Samsung’s headquarters in South Korea
– CelcomDigi and Virnect partnership
– 5G Rahmah package launch

By Robert Andrew

Povezano post

Vijesti iz kluba

Otključavanje potencijala oblaka zajednice za poboljšanu povezanost i dijeljenje resursa

Rujna 8, 2023
Vijesti iz kluba

Apple Arcade: Opsežan vodič za dostupne igre i najnovija izdanja

Rujna 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vijesti iz kluba

Pripremite se za sljedeću erupciju: Intervju sa glavnim znanstvenikom Kalifornijskog vulkanskog opservatorija

Rujna 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašili ste

Vijesti iz kluba

Otključavanje potencijala oblaka zajednice za poboljšanu povezanost i dijeljenje resursa

Rujna 8, 2023 0 Komentari
Tehnologija

Martini Town: Hollywood North Backlot u Langleyu

Rujna 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Tehnologija

Cheateru je naređeno da plati 500,000 dolara odštete zbog autorskih prava i zabranjen mu je pristup Bungie Games

Rujna 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Vijesti iz kluba

Apple Arcade: Opsežan vodič za dostupne igre i najnovija izdanja

Rujna 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari