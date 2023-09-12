Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Vijesti iz kluba

Inflacija u maloprodaji usporava u kolovozu, ali ostaje iznad cilja RBI-ja

ByGabriel Botha

Rujna 12, 2023
Inflacija u maloprodaji usporava u kolovozu, ali ostaje iznad cilja RBI-ja

The latest official data released on Tuesday revealed that retail inflation in India slowed down in August to 6.83% from a year ago. However, it continues to be higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s target of 4% (+/-2). In July, consumer inflation had reached a 15-month high of 7.44%.

The decrease in inflation can be attributed to easing prices of edible oil and a slight decline in vegetable inflation. The combined food price index eased to 9.94% in August compared to a rise of 11.51% in the previous month. This indicates a gradual stabilization of food prices.

It is important to note that retail inflation has remained above the desired target for several months. This persistent high inflation rate can have adverse effects on the economy, including reduced purchasing power and increased production costs for businesses. The Reserve Bank of India has been closely monitoring the situation and implementing various measures to control inflation.

Inflation is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services is rising, and subsequently, the purchasing power of currency is falling. It is an important economic indicator used by central banks, such as the Reserve Bank of India, to make decisions regarding monetary policy.

While the decrease in retail inflation is a positive development, it is essential to continue monitoring the situation to ensure that inflation remains within the desired range. Efforts to stabilize food prices and control inflation will play a crucial role in supporting economic growth and stability.

Izvori:
– “Retail inflation slows to 6.83% in August from a year ago” – HT Media Limited
– Pričuvna banka Indije

By Gabriel Botha

Povezano post

Vijesti iz kluba

Recenzija Wordlea: Analiza slagalice Wordle 819

Rujna 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vijesti iz kluba

Drevne bakterije prve su kolonizirale kopno prije više od 407 milijuna godina

Rujna 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vijesti iz kluba

Usporedba Sonos Beam (Gen 2) i Samsung HW-S60B Soundbara

Rujna 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Promašili ste

Znanost

Otkriće matičnih stanica u kralježnici baca svjetlo na širenje tumora

Rujna 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA-ina misija Juno snimila je zapanjujuću fotografiju Jupitera i njegovog vulkanskog mjeseca Io

Rujna 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Znanost

Svemirska agencija Ujedinjenih Arapskih Emirata bacila je na nišan asteroidni pojas

Rujna 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

Podrijetlo vertebralnih kostiju i njihova uloga u metastazama tumora

Rujna 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari