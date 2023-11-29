Istraživanje promjenjivog krajolika cijena videoigara

In a recent showcase event, Capcom revealed the highly anticipated Dragon’s Dogma 2, set to release on March 26, 2024. However, the announcement also marked an industry shift, as this action role-playing game will be the company’s first foray into the $70 price range. The standard editions for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam versions of the game are all priced at $70, while a deluxe edition is available for $80.

Over the past few years, the video game industry has been gradually adapting to a new pricing trend. Referred to as the “Triple A” video price bump, games have been increasing in price from the traditional $60 mark to $70. Capcom, known for titles like Street Fighter 6, had previously refrained from adopting this new pricing strategy. However, with the release of Dragon’s Dogma 2, it seems the company is willing to test the waters of this higher price point.

Capcom’s decision aligns with their president Haruhiro Tsujimoto’s remarks at the Tokyo Game Show in September, expressing his belief that video game prices are “too low.” Tsujimoto argued that the development costs of games have skyrocketed compared to the past, while the prices of software have not increased at the same rate. He suggested that raising prices would be a “healthy option” for the industry, considering rising wages and the continued demand for high-quality games.

While some may question the impact of a potential economic downturn on the sale of pricier games, Tsujimoto remains confident. Drawing parallels to other entertainment industries, he noted that people still attend movies and concerts during recessions. According to him, high-quality games will continue to sell regardless of the economic climate.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 joins a growing list of games priced at $70, including releases like Starfield, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Forspoken, Dead Island 2, Hogwarts Legacy, and Wild Heart. As the gaming landscape evolves, it remains to be seen how consumers will respond to these higher price points and whether other developers and publishers will follow suit.

1. Why are video game prices increasing?

According to industry leaders like Capcom’s president Haruhiro Tsujimoto, the rising costs of game development and the need to compensate for increasing wages are factors driving the increase in video game prices. They argue that the current prices are not reflective of the resources required to create high-quality games.

2. Will the $70 price point become the new standard for video games?

While several games have adopted the $70 price point, it is not yet clear if this will become the new industry standard. Each publisher and developer will likely evaluate consumer response and market trends before deciding on their pricing strategies.

3. Will rising game prices affect game sales during an economic downturn?

Industry leaders like Haruhiro Tsujimoto believe that high-quality games will continue to sell even during economic recessions. They draw parallels to other entertainment industries where people still engage in leisure activities despite economic challenges.

4. Are there any alternative pricing models being considered?

While $70 is currently the prevailing price point for many games, developers and publishers may explore alternative pricing models such as tiered pricing or subscription services to cater to a wider range of consumers and offer different purchasing options. However, the industry is still in a phase of experimentation and adaptation.