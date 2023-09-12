Gradski život

Izdanje Cyberpunk 2077 2.0: Razvojni programeri upozoravaju korisnike računala da provjere sustave hlađenja procesora

Rujna 12, 2023
The highly anticipated release of Phantom Liberty is just around the corner, bringing a resurgence of popularity to the 2020 game Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt has been working tirelessly to recover from the game’s initial rocky launch, and now the developers are urging PC users to check their CPU cooling systems in preparation for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update.

One developer, Filip Pierściński, took to Twitter to stress the importance of checking CPU cooling systems. He stated that the workload on an 8-core CPU is expected to reach around 90%, pushing the hardware to its limits. To ensure a smooth experience, he recommended running a benchmark tool like Cinebench to check the stability of users’ systems.

Fans who expressed concerns about their hardware’s ability to handle Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 or Phantom Liberty were reassured by Filip in the comments. Meanwhile, CD Projekt has released a breakdown of what players can expect from the Phantom Liberty DLC, as well as the additional content included in the free Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update.

As the release date for Phantom Liberty approaches, Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to have a slow fade-out. While there are no plans for more DLC, a sequel is in the works, although details about it are scarce.

The Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update is generating excitement among fans, marking a second launch for the game. With its new content and improvements, players are eagerly awaiting the update’s arrival.

Izvori:
– Twitter (Filip Pierściński): @FilipPierciski – Filip Pierściński’s tweet about checking cooling systems: [link to tweet]
– CD Projekt: Official breakdown of Phantom Liberty DLC and Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update.

By Gabriel Botha

