Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Vijesti iz kluba

Razočarana buduća mladenka naglašava važnost probe frizure i šminke

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Rujna 12, 2023
A bride-to-be named Florence Lucas recently became an internet sensation after sharing the results of her bridal hair trial on TikTok. In the video, which has garnered over 2 million views, Lucas expressed her shock and disappointment at the outcome. She had requested Hollywood waves, a vintage hair style with defined waves, but the final result fell short of her expectations.

Lucas’s experience serves as a cautionary tale for brides-to-be, highlighting the significance of hair and makeup trials. These trials allow brides to ensure that they will look and feel their best on their wedding day. According to The Knot, a test run with hair and makeup professionals can help both parties understand and agree on the desired look. It also provides an opportunity to assess how the style will hold up throughout the day.

In order to have a successful hair and makeup trial, Brides recommends doing some research beforehand. Brides should gather inspiration photos, make notes on previous hairstyles they’ve liked or disliked, and bring any hair accessories they plan to use. It is also important for the stylist to know specific wedding details, such as the venue, location, and wedding dress.

While keeping an open mind, brides should be honest and speak up if something is not to their liking during the trial. It is crucial to communicate with the stylist and provide feedback to achieve the desired results.

Several TikTokers shared their own trial tips in the comments section of Lucas’s video. They suggested finding a stylist who specializes in bridal hair and the specific style desired. Researching the stylist’s previous work on social media can also be helpful.

In conclusion, Lucas’s viral video serves as a reminder to brides-to-be about the importance of hair and makeup trials. Through effective communication and research, brides can ensure that their wedding day look matches their expectations.

