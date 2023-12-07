Kalifornijska brza željeznica dobiva rekordna federalna sredstva za proširenje

The California High-Speed Rail project has secured a significant boost in funding from the federal government, with over $3 billion granted through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This announcement marks a major milestone in the development of high-speed rail transportation in California.

California Senator Alex Padilla and Representative Nancy Pelosi confirmed the news, expressing their pride in the state’s commitment to being at the forefront of high-speed rail in the United States. With this substantial federal funding, California is one step closer to realizing its vision of a comprehensive high-speed rail network.

The grant represents the largest amount of federal funding awarded to the California High-Speed Rail Authority since the project was approved by voters in 2008. It will primarily be used to complete the initial operating segment, which will connect Merced to Bakersfield along a 171-mile electrified track. This segment is projected to commence operations around 2030.

Additionally, the funding will contribute towards the acquisition of high-speed electric trainsets that will eventually enable a 500-mile journey between the Bay Area and Greater Los Angeles. Phase 1 of the project, encompassing the initial operating segment, is expected to begin operations in the 2030s. The second phase aims to expand the system to more than 800 miles, connecting Sacramento and San Diego.

Critically, remarkable progress has been made on the construction front, particularly in the Central Valley. Multiple major infrastructure projects have been completed, demonstrating momentum for the high-speed rail initiative. In a show of support, the Biden Administration previously granted $200 million to the project, emphasizing its commitment to clean energy and passenger rail.

Various challenges lie ahead, such as the completion of geotechnical work necessary for tunneling through the mountains in Southern California. This phase of the project is anticipated to be demanding and costly. However, the California High-Speed Rail Authority remains determined to overcome these obstacles in pursuit of a comprehensive rail network that will revolutionize transportation in the state.

The significant federal funding granted to the California High-Speed Rail project is indicative of the government’s commitment to advancing sustainable and efficient transportation solutions. With ongoing support and resource allocation, California is on track to becoming a prominent leader in high-speed rail technology, benefiting the economy and the environment alike.

