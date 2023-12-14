Alfa Romeo najavljuje prvi električni SUV, Milano, koji će biti lansiran 2024

Alfa Romeo, the Italian automaker known for its rich motorsports history, is setting its sights on the luxury car market with the announcement of its first-ever electric SUV, the Milano. With plans to launch the Milano in April 2024, Alfa Romeo aims to strengthen its global presence and attract both loyal Alfisti fans and new customers seeking a unique sporting experience.

The Milano, named after the city where Alfa Romeo was founded, will be the brand’s entry into the B-Segment of the European market, which is the largest in the industry. While this will be Alfa Romeo’s first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the SUV will later be offered in a hybrid combustion version. It is expected to be the final combustion variant before Alfa Romeo goes entirely electric as part of the Stellantis sub-brand.

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato expressed excitement about the Milano’s role in the brand’s transition to electric vehicles. He sees it as a symbol of “welcome back” to the Alfisti fans who have been eagerly waiting to reaffirm their love for Alfa Romeo. Imparato also emphasized that the Milano will offer a unique sporting experience and the distinctive beauty of Italian design to anyone looking for a luxury SUV in this segment.

The Milano’s launch is a significant milestone in Alfa Romeo’s “from 0 to 0” strategy, which aims to release a new model every year until 2026 and achieve a 100% electric range by 2027. The company’s overall sales have been on the rise, with a 34% increase in global sales in 2023 compared to the previous year. The EU market has been particularly positive, experiencing a 53% increase in Alfa Romeo sales.

As automotive enthusiasts eagerly await the arrival of the Milano, Alfa Romeo’s first all-electric offering, it remains to be seen what this luxury SUV will bring to the table. Alfa Romeo is poised to capture the attention of the industry and continue its legacy of pushing boundaries in the world of Italian automotive design and performance.