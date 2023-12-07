Indoor Plants That Enhance Your Home’s Fragrance

Indoor plants have experienced a resurgence in popularity, thanks to millennials and the Covid-19 pandemic. Not only do they improve our mental and physical wellbeing, but they also bring delightful fragrances into our homes. Here are some top indoor plants that will fill your home with beautiful scents.

1. Fragrant Jasmine

Jasmine is a delicate white flowering plant that bursts into bloom in February. While it is commonly found growing against a trellis in gardens, it can also be grown indoors. Look for a fragrant variety like Jasminum polyanthum. Jasmine thrives best in cool rooms below 64.4°F (18°C) and prefers porous soil. Besides adding a delightful scent to your home, jasmine can help with falling asleep and ease restlessness and irritability.

2. Citrus Trees

Citrus trees, with their glossy green leaves, fragrant flowers, and bright fruits, are not only beautiful but also bring a fresh scent into your home. Keep in mind that overwatering can be detrimental to the plant, so allow the soil to dry out between waterings. Place the citrus tree in a sunny position, but away from extreme temperatures. Lemon, lime, orange, or mandarin varieties will fill your home with a zesty aroma.

3. Fragrant Orchids

Orchids are popular houseplants known for their elegant flowers and long-lasting beauty. Moth orchids (Phalaenopsis) are the easiest to grow indoors and are favored for their sweet fragrance. Different orchid varieties offer various scents, such as citrus, spice, and even chocolate. Orchids require well-aerated potting material, like bark chips or stones, and need bright, indirect light. Mist the foliage every few days to mimic their humid origins.

4. Aromatic Herbs

Growing culinary herbs indoors not only adds fragrance to your home but also provides fresh ingredients for your favorite recipes. Easy-to-grow herbs like basil, chives, mint, oregano, parsley, rosemary, and thyme are great choices. Ensure that your herb pots have good drainage and place them on a sunny south-facing windowsill. Remember not to overwater them, as it can cause yellowing leaves.

Indoor plants not only beautify our homes but also fill them with captivating aromas. Whether it’s the sweet scent of jasmine or the zesty fragrance of citrus, incorporating these plants into your living space can create a more pleasant and welcoming environment.

