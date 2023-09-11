Microsoft je u partnerstvu s Barclaysom za lansiranje Xbox Mastercard kartice

Gradski život

Rujna 11, 2023
Microsoft has announced its collaboration with Barclays to introduce the “Xbox Mastercard,” a new credit card specifically designed for Xbox users. While it will be available exclusively to Xbox Insiders on September 21st, it will become accessible to all users in the United States by 2024.

The Xbox Mastercard offers users the opportunity to earn points for Xbox games and add-ons based on their purchases. Various categories will provide accelerated earning rates, such as 5x card points on eligible products at the Microsoft Store, 3x card points on eligible streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and 3x card points on eligible dining delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash. For all other everyday purchases, customers will earn 1x card points.

Additionally, cardmembers will enjoy several benefits, including 5,000 card points (equivalent to a $50 value) after their first purchase. New members will receive three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, among other perks.

Interested individuals must first become part of the Xbox Insider program to gain access to the Xbox Mastercard. The availability of the card will be introduced in waves to Insider members throughout the remainder of 2023. Starting September 21st, users can apply for the card.

The Xbox team stated, “We know players are interested in getting more value from Xbox, and we’ve heard feedback from the community that they want more ways to get value from their purchases… The Xbox Mastercard will be available exclusively to Xbox Insiders in the 50 United States beginning on September 21, with availability to all Xbox players in the 50 United States coming in 2024.”

Are you planning on getting an Xbox Mastercard? Let us know in the comments section below.

