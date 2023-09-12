Gradski život

Čip Tensor G3 tvrtke Samsung Foundry predstavlja FO-WLP pakiranje za poboljšanu učinkovitost

Rujna 12, 2023
Summary: Samsung Foundry is reportedly incorporating FO-WLP (Fan-out wafer-level packaging) packaging into its Tensor G3 chip, which is expected to offer improved efficiency, enhanced graphics performance, and energy savings. FO-WLP has previously been utilized by Qualcomm and MediaTek, but this marks Samsung Foundry’s first implementation of the technology. The Tensor G3 chip, built on the Exynos 2400, will feature a 9-core CPU and the Arm Immortalis G715 GPU with 10 cores, boosting its processing and graphics capabilities. The chip is set to debut in Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices on October 4.

The Tensor G3 chip, developed by Samsung Foundry, is set to revolutionize smartphone chip technology with the integration of FO-WLP (Fan-out wafer-level packaging) packaging. This packaging technique, introduced by Qualcomm and MediaTek, enhances efficiency, graphics performance, and power savings. With this move, Samsung Foundry aims to bolster its position in the smartphone chip market.

The Tensor G3 chip, based on the Exynos 2400, will power the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices from Google. It boasts a 9-core CPU configuration, including one Cortex-X3 prime core, four Cortex-A715 cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores. This CPU setup promises improved processing power and efficiency, enabling users to enjoy smoother multitasking and faster application execution.

In terms of graphics capabilities, the Tensor G3 chip will utilize the Arm Immortalis G715 GPU, equipped with 10 cores. This represents an upgrade from the previous 7-core G710, enabling users to experience more immersive gaming and graphical performance in their Pixel 8 smartphones.

By incorporating FO-WLP packaging technology, the Tensor G3 chip from Samsung Foundry aims to mitigate heat generation while maximizing power efficiency. This will result in devices that run cooler and last longer between charges, optimizing the overall user experience.

Sources: Revegnus (@Tech_Reve)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

