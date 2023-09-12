Gradski život

Appleov godišnji iPhone događaj: Što očekivati

ByMampho Brescia

Rujna 12, 2023
Apple’s highly anticipated annual iPhone event is set to kick off today, unveiling the latest advancements in their flagship smartphone lineup. While those uninterested in the company’s presentations or devices might want to disconnect this afternoon, tech enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting the new iPhone models.

One of the key rumored changes in the upcoming iPhone 15 models is the shift from the infamous “notch” to the Dynamic Island cutout, which was introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. It is speculated that all models, except for a possible new SE variant, will adopt this new design feature.

Another potential upgrade is the switch to titanium frames for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, replacing the current stainless steel frames. This change could make the pro hardware even stronger, lighter, and more premium. Additionally, the Pro Max model may feature a new periscope lens, utilizing a prism to fold light and enabling an optical zoom of 5x to 6x without increasing the phone’s bulk.

In a move to comply with European Union rules regarding unified charging ports, Apple may phase out the Lightning port and adopt the USB-C standard with the iPhone 15. This long-awaited change would allow for easier connectivity and charging options for users. There are also speculations of the introduction of USB-C friendly AirPod cases and possibly new AirPods.

In addition to the iPhone lineup, minor updates for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra are also expected. The shift to the S9 chip would mark the product’s first real processor upgrade since 2020. Furthermore, the upcoming watchOS 10 software update is anticipated to bring significant changes to how we use the Apple Watch.

Overall, Apple’s annual iPhone event promises an exciting array of new hardware and software updates. Stay tuned for more information as we cover the event and provide live updates.

