Protecting Your Online Identity: A Guide to Privacy and Security

ByMampho Brescia

Rujna 12, 2023
In today’s digital age, it’s important to be aware of the information that is accessible about you or your child online. A simple search engine query can reveal personal details and even outdated accounts you may have forgotten about. To safeguard your privacy, here are some steps you can take.

Firstly, assess the damage. Use tools like “Have I Been Pwned?” to check if your personal information has been exposed in any data breaches. If it has, change your passwords immediately. Reset your login credentials on any website where you have used the compromised password. This prevents unauthorized access to your accounts and helps protect sensitive information, such as your bank account.

Consider using private browsing modes or privacy-focused browsers. While private browsing can clear your history from a device, it does not hide your online activities from websites, internet service providers, and authorities. Privacy-focused browsers like DuckDuckGo, Ghostery, Brave Browser, or Tor offer additional protection by minimizing tracking and data storage.

Additionally, audit your apps. Many apps and browser extensions collect and sell your data to advertisers or third parties. Review the permissions granted to each app on your phone and disable any overreaching access. Take note of background tracking and references to third parties, which may indicate data brokers. Similarly, remove any unused apps or browser extensions to minimize exposure.

Consider using a burner email address for online interactions, such as signing up for social media accounts or shopping online. Setting up a separate email address specifically for these interactions helps prevent spam and minimizes the risk of personal information being tied to your main email account.

By following these steps, you can better protect your online identity and maintain your privacy in an increasingly digital world.

