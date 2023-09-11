Gradski život

TerraMaster izdaje aplikaciju TNAS Mobile 3 za jednostavno upravljanje pohranom

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Rujna 11, 2023
TerraMaster, a professional brand specializing in innovative storage products, has launched the TNAS Mobile 3 application. This powerful app allows users to conveniently back up photos and videos from their mobile phones, remotely access files, play multimedia content, and manage TerraMaster NAS devices. Whether users require access to important business files on the go or want to share personal photos with family and friends, TNAS Mobile 3 is designed to meet their needs.

The key features of TNAS Mobile 3 include an all-in-one and intuitive user interface design that provides users with a clear overview of their NAS system status, storage usage, and connected devices. The app allows for both automatic and manual backup of photos and videos from the mobile phone album to the TNAS device, freeing up valuable storage space. Additionally, the automatic sorting and retrieval functions enable convenient and quick access to files.

TNAS Mobile 3 also offers seamless media streaming directly from TerraMaster NAS to mobile devices, ensuring on-demand availability of music, video, and photos. Users can enjoy safe and convenient remote access to files, photos, videos, and documents stored on TerraMaster NAS from anywhere in the world, without the need for complicated network configurations or VPN settings.

With TNAS Mobile 3, organizing and managing files on the TNAS is made easier with functions such as file upload, download, and sharing. Users can collaborate with colleagues or share memories with friends and family without relying on third-party services. The app also prioritizes data security, featuring a customized secret key and AES 256 hardware encryption level to protect sensitive data.

In addition, TNAS Mobile 3 enhances security with OTP (one-time password) secondary verification, which can be enabled through TNAS user management. This feature generates a dynamic OTP for secondary login verification, providing an extra layer of protection against password cracking.

TNAS Mobile 3 is now available for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, offering users an efficient tool to manage their TerraMaster NAS systems. For more information, please visit the TerraMaster website.

