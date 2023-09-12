Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Tehnologija

Dionice na Wall Streetu mješovite jer Apple počinje jesenji događaj, ulagači čekaju podatke o inflaciji

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Rujna 12, 2023
Dionice na Wall Streetu mješovite jer Apple počinje jesenji događaj, ulagači čekaju podatke o inflaciji

In midday trading on Tuesday, Wall Street stocks traded mixed as investors awaited the release of key inflation data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreated more than 0.7% due to a decline in Oracle shares, while the S&P 500 dropped about 0.3%. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average pared earlier losses and traded about 0.2% higher.

Tech stocks took center stage on Tuesday as Apple announced the launch of the iPhone 15 at its annual event. The anticipation for the blockbuster Arm IPO also added to the excitement. Reports mentioned that Arm’s order book will close early, with the listing being up to 10 times oversubscribed.

Rising oil prices also contributed to concern about inflation. WTI crude and Brent futures climbed to nine-month highs, reflecting the global oil market’s supply shortfall of over 3 million barrels a day next quarter, according to OPEC data.

Investors are closely watching Wednesday’s crucial US inflation data for signs of a slowdown in spending. Additionally, Thursday’s release of the August retail sales report will provide further insight into households’ resilience.

The upcoming economic data will play a significant role in determining the Federal Reserve’s actions at its September meeting. Investors are assessing whether more interest rate hikes are on the table and if they have been priced into the stock market.

(Izvor: Yahoo Finance)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Povezano post

Tehnologija

Japan će razviti raketni motor na metan za lansiranje 2030

Rujna 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tehnologija

Rasprodaja Discover Samsung: nabavite Samsung SmartThings Station za samo 1 USD!

Rujna 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnologija

Umjetnost uklanjanja nereda: otpuštanje viška

Rujna 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Promašili ste

Znanost

Otkriće matičnih stanica u kralježnici baca svjetlo na širenje tumora

Rujna 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA-ina misija Juno snimila je zapanjujuću fotografiju Jupitera i njegovog vulkanskog mjeseca Io

Rujna 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Znanost

Svemirska agencija Ujedinjenih Arapskih Emirata bacila je na nišan asteroidni pojas

Rujna 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

Podrijetlo vertebralnih kostiju i njihova uloga u metastazama tumora

Rujna 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari