Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Tehnologija

TCL predstavlja masivni 115-inčni TV na sajmu IFA 2023 Showcase

ByMampho Brescia

Rujna 8, 2023
TCL predstavlja masivni 115-inčni TV na sajmu IFA 2023 Showcase

TCL has revealed its newest addition to the large TV market with a whopping 115-inch model. With a screen this size, the TV is being hailed as a potential alternative to projectors. Currently available in China, the TCL X11G Max boasts Mini LED technology with over 20,000 local dimming zones, a 4K resolution, and a brightness of 5000 nits. The retail price in China is approximately £8740 / $10,900 / AU$17,050.

While the price tag may seem steep, when compared to projectors that produce a similar sized image with native 4K chips, such as the Sony VPL-XW5000ES, the pricing becomes more understandable. However, TCL has reportedly delayed the release of the 115-inch TV in Europe until next year, according to Marek Maciejewski, Product Development Director at TCL Europe. There is no word yet on whether it will be available in North America.

This massive TV could bridge the gap between traditional TVs and projectors, offering better HDR and gaming performance without requiring a dark home cinema setup. Its versatility makes it a potential game changer in the industry.

Source: [Insert Source Title Here]

By Mampho Brescia

Povezano post

Tehnologija

Javna knjižnica okruga McCracken nudi besplatne tečajeve računalne i digitalne pismenosti za starije osobe

Rujna 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnologija

Pokémon i Hatsune Miku udružuju snage: Projekt Voltage

Rujna 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tehnologija

Google Pixel Watch 2 dolazi u Indiju: Što očekivati

Rujna 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Promašili ste

Znanost

Pad koncentracije litija u morskoj vodi povezan s klimom i tektonskom aktivnošću

Rujna 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Tehnologija

Javna knjižnica okruga McCracken nudi besplatne tečajeve računalne i digitalne pismenosti za starije osobe

Rujna 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Tehnologija

Pokémon i Hatsune Miku udružuju snage: Projekt Voltage

Rujna 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA-in Ingenuity Helicopter otvara vrata studijama magnetskog polja na Marsu

Rujna 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari