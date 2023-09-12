Razorpay preuzima startup za digitalno fakturiranje BillMe

Razorpay, a leading fintech platform, has acquired BillMe, a digital invoicing and customer engagement startup. This partnership aims to enable businesses to engage better with their end consumers. Razorpay Managing Director and Co-founder, Shashank Kumar, expressed excitement about the acquisition, stating that it will help offline retail brands grow faster and gain access to omnichannel payment solutions. This is Razorpay’s eighth acquisition and their first since acquiring Ezetap, an end-to-end digital payments company, in August 2022.

House of Brands Startup Neso Brands Acquires Stake in Le Petit Lunetier

Neso Brands, a startup backed by Lenskart, has acquired a stake in Le Petit Lunetier, an omnichannel eyewear brand based in Paris. The $4 million investment will be used to expand Le Petit Lunetier’s retail presence in Europe and introduce the brand to Lenskart’s markets in Asia and the Middle East. Bjorn Bergstrom and Peyush Bansal, co-founders of Neso Brands and Lenskart Group CEO, respectively, will join Le Petit Lunetier’s board.

1Bridge Acquires Tech Assets of eSamudaay

Social tech platform 1Bridge has acquired the technology assets of eSamudaay, a startup that creates local ecommerce networks in smaller towns. The aim of this acquisition is to bring rural micro-entrepreneurs onto a platform integrated with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Ravinder Singh Mahori, the co-founder and CTO of eSamudaay, has transitioned to 1Bridge as the new CTO. Additionally, 1Bridge has received an equity funding of Rs 4 crore in a bridge round from C4D Partners and other investors.

Vertex Ventures Raises $541 Million in Fund V

Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India, a venture capital firm backed by Temasek, has raised $541 million in its fifth fund. The fund exceeds its target size of $450 million and is 80% larger than the previous fund raised in 2019. Vertex Ventures has had successful exits from companies like Grab, FirstCry, and XpressBees. The new fund includes a dedicated co-investment envelope of $50 million for partnering with the parent fund in women-led startups.

Kale Raises $30 Million to Scale-up Cargo Community Systems

Kale, a global SaaS logistics platform, has raised $30 million in its Series B funding round. The funding will be used to scale-up and deploy Kale’s new-age Cargo Community Systems in North America and Europe. The platform aims to facilitate seamless and paperless cross-border trade. Earlier, Kale raised a $5 million Series A investment from Inflexor Ventures in 2021.

Brine Fi Raises $16.5 Million in Series A Funding

Decentralized crypto exchange Brine Fi has raised $16.5 million in its Series A funding round. The funding was led by Pantera Capital and includes participation from Elevation Capital, Starkware, Spartan Group, and other investors. Brine Fi’s orderbook platform processes monthly volumes of $300 million and is ranked among the top 10 DEXs globally.

Pee Safe Raises $3 Million in Funding

Hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe has raised $3 million in a funding round led by Natco Pharma and Rainmatter Health. Alkemi Growth Capital also participated in the round. The funds will be used to accelerate the company’s expansion efforts and establish itself as a leading brand in the intimate wellness sector.

Wogom Raises $1.9 Million in Funding

Wogom, a cloud-based platform for the distribution and retailer ecosystem, has raised $1.9 million in funding from undisclosed family offices and angel investors. The funding will be used for market expansion, investment in technology, and product development.

Swiggy Launches Digital Learning Academy for Restaurant Partners

Online food delivery platform Swiggy has launched a digital learning academy called Learning Station. Integrated into the Swiggy partner app, Learning Station offers a variety of courses tailored to support restaurant partners in their growth journey. The content focuses on utilizing tech tools, leveraging data for business growth, and mastering various aspects of restaurant operations.

Qure.ai Receives FDA Clearance for AI-enabled Chest X-ray Solution

Qure.ai, a healthcare AI company, has received FDA clearance for its AI-enabled chest X-ray solution, qXR. The solution can now triage pneumothorax and pleural effusion, which are critical findings in emergency rooms and intensive care units. The FDA clearance adds to Qure.ai’s existing portfolio of FDA-cleared products.

