According to How Long To Beat, the average player of Starfield, the latest role-playing game from Bethesda, takes around 18 hours to complete the main quest. This estimation is based on a modest sample size of 72 gamers. However, it should be noted that these numbers may not be entirely representative, as the players in this pool are likely to be particularly enthusiastic and dedicated, given that Starfield is still a hot release.

Additionally, if players were to complete both the main quest and major side quests, it would take them approximately 49 hours. This estimate assumes that players are fully engaged in exploring all aspects of the game.

Važno je uzeti u obzir da su ovi brojevi podložni promjenama kako sve više igrača dijeli savjete i otkriva skrivene misije ili tajne unutar igre. Kako se zajednica okuplja kako bi otkrila novi sadržaj, prosječno vrijeme dovršetka može se povećati, a vrijeme za "dovršavajuće" igranje može se smanjiti.

Bethesda head of publishing, Pete Hines, shared that for him personally, it took around 130 hours for Starfield to fully engage him. This highlights the depth and content richness of the game beyond just the main quest.

Iako se Starfield može činiti poznatim ljubiteljima Bethesdinih prethodnih igara kao što su Fallout 4 ili The Elder Scrolls, ovo poznavanje može pružiti udobno i ugodno iskustvo. Baš poput tople zdjelice zobenih pahuljica, Bethesdine avanture otvorenog svijeta nude osjećaj ugode i poznatosti koji igračima često bude privlačan.

In conclusion, the average completion time for Starfield’s main quest is estimated to be around 18 hours. However, players can expect a longer gameplay experience if they aim to complete both the main quest and major side quests. As more players explore the game and share their experiences, the average completion time may change. Despite similarities to previous Bethesda titles, Starfield promises to offer a unique and engaging experience for players.

