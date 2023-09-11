Gradski život

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake dolazi na PS5 i Xbox Series

ByMampho Brescia

Rujna 11, 2023
Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp Studios have announced that SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be released on October 16 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. The game will be available both physically and digitally for $39.99. Users who own the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will also receive a free upgrade.

In addition to the release, a free update will be made available for all platforms on the same date. This update will introduce a Photo Mode feature and additional costumes for players to enjoy.

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of the game will receive several improvements, including support for the DualSense controller’s audio output and adaptive triggers when using certain in-game actions.

The Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of the game will also have the Photo Mode feature and new costumes that can be unlocked.

The PC version of the game, available on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store, will offer the same Photo Mode and costumes.

All platforms will receive bug fixes to improve overall stability and gameplay.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is a fun-filled adventure game based on the beloved cartoon character. Players will join SpongeBob and his friends in a quest to save the universe from a cosmic disaster.

