Novi model ima za cilj poboljšati predviđanje svemirskog vremena

Scientists are developing a cutting-edge digital model of space surrounding Earth to enhance the accuracy of space weather forecasting and its impact on infrastructure. Currently, space weather predictions lag behind terrestrial weather forecasts, but the increasing reliance on technology makes it crucial to improve our understanding of space weather. The Multiscale Atmosphere-Geospace Environment (MAGE) model, developed by researchers at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), is a significant step towards bridging the gap between space and Earth weather predictions.

Space physicist Slava Merkin explains that deepening our understanding of the physics of space weather is essential for accurate forecasting. MAGE aims to capture processes occurring in the geospace up to 1.2 million miles from Earth, which is four times the distance between the planet and the moon. The model also accounts for Earth’s magnetosphere and the interaction with solar wind, which produces space weather events.

However, forecasting space weather is complex due to the multitude of physical interactions that occur in different atmospheric regions. Merkin acknowledges that the challenge lies in treating the system holistically while accounting for the various physics problems in each domain. The team behind MAGE achieved a breakthrough in 2020 when the model shed light on the formation of bead-like structures in auroras before geomagnetic storms.

Unlike terrestrial weather forecasting, which benefits from millions of daily measurements, space weather modeling has limited data points. Despite gaps in knowledge, MAGE has the potential to fill some of these gaps by utilizing detailed measurements from satellites, as well as data from ground sensors and radars.

Developing a comprehensive model of space weather is a vast and complex undertaking that involves collaboration among software engineers, computer scientists, physicists, and other experts. It may take decades to fully represent the ultimate complexity of geospace in the final product. However, the advancements made by MAGE offer promising prospects for improving space weather forecasting and mitigating its adverse effects on infrastructure and technology.