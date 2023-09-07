Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Tehnologija

Sony predstavlja novu 'Verona' liniju Crystal LED zaslona za virtualnu proizvodnju

ByRobert Andrew

Rujna 7, 2023
Sony predstavlja novu 'Verona' liniju Crystal LED zaslona za virtualnu proizvodnju

Sony has recently unveiled its new ‘Verona’ line of Crystal LED direct view displays, specifically designed for use in virtual production. These displays have been developed by Sony’s cinematic production solutions group in collaboration with companies and individuals, including cinematographers. Notable participants in this development process include Epic Games and Sony Pictures.

The company first showcased these displays at Sony’s Digital Media Production Center in Los Angeles and will soon be publicly unveiling them at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam. This new line of displays aims to address the shortcomings of currently available products, with a particular focus on improving black levels. Sony aims to enhance the contrast and achieve the desired atmospheric effects for virtual sets that closely mimic real-world lighting conditions.

The newly-developed surface technology not only enhances black levels but also reduces reflectivity, resulting in a more immersive visual experience. Following the IBC event, Sony plans to conduct testing of the Verona CLED line in production environments, with an anticipated release in the Spring. In addition to the hardware, Sony is also actively working on developing a software toolset to support virtual production workflows, which is currently being tested on undisclosed productions.

Sony’s approach aims to create a flexible and open ecosystem that supports virtual production without being exclusive or proprietary. By collaboratively developing these tools and technologies with various industry partners, Sony seeks to enhance the capabilities and efficiency of virtual production processes.

Izvori:
– Sony Digital Media Production Center
– International Broadcasting Convention (IBC)

By Robert Andrew

Povezano post

Tehnologija

Alfa Romeo predstavlja reinterpretiranu 33 Stradale s benzinskim i električnim opcijama

Rujna 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tehnologija

Apple navodno neće predstaviti iPhone 15 Ultra na događaju 'Wonderlust'

Rujna 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tehnologija

Je li prijelaz iPhonea 15 na zaobljene rubove pravi potez?

Rujna 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Promašili ste

Znanost

Istraživači stvaraju mekanog robota "bez mozga" koji se kreće u složenim okruženjima

Rujna 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Vijesti iz kluba

Otključavanje potencijala velikih podataka u europskoj telekomunikacijskoj industriji

Rujna 9, 2023 0 Komentari
Tehnologija

Alfa Romeo predstavlja reinterpretiranu 33 Stradale s benzinskim i električnim opcijama

Rujna 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Tehnologija

Apple navodno neće predstaviti iPhone 15 Ultra na događaju 'Wonderlust'

Rujna 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari