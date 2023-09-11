Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Tehnologija

Ankerov 622 MagGo Power Bank nudi bežično punjenje po odličnoj cijeni

Robert Andrew

Rujna 11, 2023
Looking for a wireless charging power bank for your iPhone? Anker’s 622 MagGo Magnetic Battery is currently on sale for just $39.99, $30 off its original price. This portable power bank has a capacity of 5,000mAh and can wirelessly power a compatible iPhone at 7.5W. While it may not be as fast as Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack, it offers a much more affordable option. The MagGo also features a folding kickstand that can hold even a Max-sized iPhone, and it can double as a wireless charging pad when propped up. Anker also offers a more basic version, the 621 MagGo, for $29.99, which does not include the kickstand.

In addition to the power bank, there are other deals available. The Lego Super Mario Question Mark Block building set is on sale for $159.99, $40 off its original price. This set includes four expandable mini-dioramas representing iconic levels from the Super Mario 64 video game. The set is also compatible with Lego’s electronic Mario figures, allowing for interactive play.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max processor from 2021 is on sale at B&H Photo for $2,799, a savings of $1,500. This laptop is equipped with 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and has a 3456 x 2234 resolution screen. It is a powerful machine for creative workflows and features MagSafe charging, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot.

Other deals include the collector’s edition hardcover of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide for $25.64, the PowerA MOGA Play and Charge Gaming Clip for Xbox controllers for $7.99, Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus leather case in forest green for $10.53, the Logitech G502 X wired gaming mouse in white for $49.99, and the Insta360 Go 3 “action camera” bundle for $369.99.

