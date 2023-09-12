Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Tehnologija

HMD Global najavljuje lansiranje nove linije mobilnih uređaja

ByRobert Andrew

Rujna 12, 2023
HMD Global najavljuje lansiranje nove linije mobilnih uređaja

Finnish company HMD Global, known for producing Nokia-branded smartphones, has revealed its plans to introduce a new line of mobile devices under its own brand. The CEO of HMD Global, Jean-Francois Baril, made the announcement on Linkedin, stating that the new HMD brand will coexist with Nokia phones and collaborations with undisclosed partners.

Baril expressed excitement about the company’s journey thus far as “HMD – the home of Nokia phones” and highlighted the next step of entering the market independently. He emphasized a focus on consumer needs and creating a new world for telecommunications.

While specific details about the new HMD products and their release date are yet to be disclosed, it is likely that the Taiwanese tech giant, Foxconn, will handle the manufacturing, as they currently produce Nokia-branded devices.

HMD-branded devices are expected to continue catering to the budget-to-mid-tier category, aligning with the company’s commitment to designing for a sustainable and affordable future. With former Nokia executives leading HMD Global, this presents an opportunity for the company to build upon the brand’s legacy under a new name.

Further information regarding the new HMD products is awaited, and updates will be provided when available.

Izvori:
– Author: Jess Weatherbed
– Image: Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images

By Robert Andrew

Povezano post

Tehnologija

Japan će razviti raketni motor na metan za lansiranje 2030

Rujna 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tehnologija

Rasprodaja Discover Samsung: nabavite Samsung SmartThings Station za samo 1 USD!

Rujna 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnologija

Umjetnost uklanjanja nereda: otpuštanje viška

Rujna 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Promašili ste

Znanost

Podrijetlo vertebralnih kostiju i njihova uloga u metastazama tumora

Rujna 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Korištenje eDNA za razumijevanje genetskog sastava cijele populacije

Rujna 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA-ini astronauti i kozmonauti sigurno stigli na Međunarodnu svemirsku postaju

Rujna 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

Nova utrka za Mjesec: Uspostavljanje lunarne ekonomije

Rujna 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari