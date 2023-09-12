Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Microsoft Windows 11 i dalje otvara veze u Microsoft Edgeu unatoč obećanim promjenama

Rujna 12, 2023
According to a recent article, Microsoft’s Insider build of Windows 11 is still opening web links in the Microsoft Edge browser, despite the company’s previous announcement that it would open links in the user’s default browser. This change was supposed to comply with Europe’s Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act, which require “gatekeepers” like Microsoft to avoid self-preferencing.

Developer Daniel Aleksandersen, who tested the new Windows 11 Insider build, found that Edge was still being force-opened instead of the default browser, regardless of the user’s location. Aleksandersen also noted that there were no visible changes in the Windows 11 Dev Insider when it came to opening links.

It was speculated that the change might be limited to calling applications like Outlook instead of Edge or Windows. In these cases, the applications would be altered to open links in the default browser rather than specifically in Edge. However, no such changes were found in the code.

This issue is not new, as Aleksandersen previously created a program called EdgeDeflector to circumvent Edge’s URL scheme behavior in Windows 10. This behavior by Microsoft is seen by some as a way to self-preference its own services over third-party options.

It is worth noting that Google had introduced its own URL scheme, googlechrome:, to open links in Chrome on iOS instead of Safari. Microsoft later implemented its own scheme, microsoft-edge:, to handle URLs from Windows system components. Despite attempts by Brave and Mozilla to intercept these links, Microsoft prevented third-party apps from overriding its intervention.

Aleksandersen believes that Microsoft’s behavior infringes on user preferences and can be difficult to distinguish from malicious behavior. He suggests that Microsoft could have used its URL scheme more sparingly for promotions or Microsoft Account management.

In conclusion, Microsoft Windows 11 Insider build is still opening links in Microsoft Edge, despite promises to respect the user’s default browser. This behavior has raised concerns about self-preferencing and infringing on user preferences.

