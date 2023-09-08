Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Tehnologija

Tenfold Creative pokreće kampanju 'Made of Colour' za novozelandsku seriju Rainwater Systems Stratus Design tvrtke Marley

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Rujna 8, 2023
Tenfold Creative pokreće kampanju 'Made of Colour' za novozelandsku seriju Rainwater Systems Stratus Design tvrtke Marley

Tenfold Creative has recently introduced a new campaign for Marley New Zealand’s Stratus Design Series rainwater systems. The campaign, called ‘Made of Colour,’ utilizes fluid motion animation to highlight a key benefit of the product. Unlike many competitor products that have a painted coating finish, the Stratus range stands out due to its color being embedded at a molecular level, resulting in a vibrant and long-lasting finish.

The Stratus Design Series rainwater systems are available in a variety of popular roofing colors, including Black, Grey Friars, Ironsand, and FlaxBlack, along with stylish metallic finishes like Copper and Titanium. This wide range of options makes Stratus a go-to choice for designers and homeowners looking to enhance the visual appeal of their properties.

To experience the innovative ‘Made of Colour’ campaign, viewers can visit the provided link.

The campaign was developed by Tenfold Creative, with key individuals involved including Scott Townsend, General Manager Marketing at Marley New Zealand, and Nigel Montgomery, Senior Product Manager. The creative team at Tenfold Creative, led by Creative Partner Jon Raymen, Group Account Director Hayley Wallace, and Managing Director Brendon Gleeson, worked collaboratively to bring the campaign to life.

The fluid motion animation featured in the campaign was created by InlandStudio, under the direction of Gonzalo Nogues.

Overall, the ‘Made of Colour’ campaign showcases the unique features of Marley New Zealand’s Stratus Design Series rainwater systems and highlights their ability to add a touch of elegance and durability to any property.

Definicija:

– Stratus Design Series rainwater systems: A range of rainwater systems offered by Marley New Zealand, distinguished by the embedded color at a molecular level, resulting in an attractive and resilient finish.

Izvori:

– Tenfold Creative
– Marley New Zealand

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Povezano post

Tehnologija

Glavni kreativni direktor Epic Gamesa Donald Mustard odlazi u mirovinu

Rujna 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tehnologija

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​protiv Honde Civic Type-R: Bliska U-Drag utrka

Rujna 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnologija

Javna knjižnica okruga McCracken nudi besplatne tečajeve računalne i digitalne pismenosti za starije osobe

Rujna 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Promašili ste

Vijesti iz kluba

Istraživanje budućnosti rubne sigurnosti u LAMEA telekomunikacijama

Rujna 9, 2023 0 Komentari
Tehnologija

Glavni kreativni direktor Epic Gamesa Donald Mustard odlazi u mirovinu

Rujna 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Tehnologija

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​protiv Honde Civic Type-R: Bliska U-Drag utrka

Rujna 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

Nova studija otkriva da kombinacija piroksikama i levonorgestrela povećava učinkovitost hitne kontracepcije

Rujna 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari