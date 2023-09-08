Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Tehnologija

Glasine o iPhoneu 15 Pro: otkriveni detalji o pohrani i cijeni

ByGabriel Botha

Rujna 8, 2023
Glasine o iPhoneu 15 Pro: otkriveni detalji o pohrani i cijeni

According to a research note from analysts at TrendForce, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will start with the same 128GB storage capacity as their predecessors, the iPhone 14 Pro lineup. Contrary to previous rumors, the report states that the iPhone 15 Pro will be priced at $999, unchanged from the iPhone 14 Pro, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max will see a $100 price increase, starting at $1199.

TrendForce’s information contradicts earlier reports that suggested both models would see a price increase. However, it remains consistent with the claim that both devices will start with 128GB of storage. Additionally, the report debunks a previous rumor that the iPhone 15 Pro would be available in a new 2TB configuration, stating that the storage options will max out at 1TB.

Other analysts have attributed the price increase to the inclusion of a titanium chassis and a new periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. TrendForce also reveals that the iPhone 15 Pro models will include 8GB of RAM, an upgrade from the 6GB found in the iPhone 14 Pro.

While some had hoped for a base storage increase to 256GB, this new report suggests that it may not be the case. Apple’s upcoming event, “Wonderlust,” is set to unveil all the details about the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, so it won’t be long before we have confirmation on these rumors.

Izvori:
– TrendForce research note analyzed by 9to5Mac

By Gabriel Botha

Povezano post

Tehnologija

Glavni kreativni direktor Epic Gamesa Donald Mustard odlazi u mirovinu

Rujna 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tehnologija

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​protiv Honde Civic Type-R: Bliska U-Drag utrka

Rujna 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnologija

Javna knjižnica okruga McCracken nudi besplatne tečajeve računalne i digitalne pismenosti za starije osobe

Rujna 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Promašili ste

Vijesti iz kluba

Istraživanje budućnosti rubne sigurnosti u LAMEA telekomunikacijama

Rujna 9, 2023 0 Komentari
Tehnologija

Glavni kreativni direktor Epic Gamesa Donald Mustard odlazi u mirovinu

Rujna 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Tehnologija

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​protiv Honde Civic Type-R: Bliska U-Drag utrka

Rujna 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

Nova studija otkriva da kombinacija piroksikama i levonorgestrela povećava učinkovitost hitne kontracepcije

Rujna 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari