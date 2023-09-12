Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Tehnologija

IBM i Parle proizvodi surađuju kako bi ubrzali digitalnu transformaciju koristeći Cloud i AI

ByMampho Brescia

Rujna 12, 2023
IBM i Parle proizvodi surađuju kako bi ubrzali digitalnu transformaciju koristeći Cloud i AI

IBM and Parle Products have announced an expanded collaboration to drive digital transformation in the food and beverage industry. As part of this collaboration, Parle Products, one of India’s leading biscuit and confectionary manufacturers, will leverage IBM’s cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance its operations, product development, and customer experience.

With the use of cloud computing, Parle Products aims to streamline its supply chain management, optimize production processes, and improve overall operational efficiency. By leveraging AI technologies, the company can gain valuable insights from data analytics, enabling better decision-making and enhanced product development.

This collaboration will also focus on enhancing Parle Products’ customer experience by leveraging AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants. These technologies will enable Parle Products to provide personalized recommendations, respond to customer queries in real-time, and deliver a seamless and engaging customer experience.

Furthermore, the partnership will drive innovation in the food and beverage industry by exploring advanced technologies such as blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT). These technologies have the potential to improve traceability, ensure product safety, and enable more efficient supply chain management.

Overall, this collaboration between IBM and Parle Products exemplifies the power of digital transformation in revolutionizing the food and beverage industry. By harnessing the capabilities of cloud computing and AI, Parle Products can achieve operational excellence, drive innovation, and deliver superior customer experiences.

Izvori:
– IBM: https://www.ibm.com/in-en
– Parle Products: http://www.parleproducts.com/

By Mampho Brescia

Povezano post

Tehnologija

Japan će razviti raketni motor na metan za lansiranje 2030

Rujna 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tehnologija

Rasprodaja Discover Samsung: nabavite Samsung SmartThings Station za samo 1 USD!

Rujna 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnologija

Umjetnost uklanjanja nereda: otpuštanje viška

Rujna 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Promašili ste

Znanost

Otkriće matičnih stanica u kralježnici baca svjetlo na širenje tumora

Rujna 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA-ina misija Juno snimila je zapanjujuću fotografiju Jupitera i njegovog vulkanskog mjeseca Io

Rujna 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Znanost

Svemirska agencija Ujedinjenih Arapskih Emirata bacila je na nišan asteroidni pojas

Rujna 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

Podrijetlo vertebralnih kostiju i njihova uloga u metastazama tumora

Rujna 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari