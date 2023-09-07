iPadOS 17 predstavlja podršku za UVC uređaje: promjena igre za video kreatore i igrače

iPadOS 17 brings a major change that is set to make video creators and gamers happy – support for UVC (USB Video Class) devices. This means that iPads can now recognize external webcams, cameras, video acquisition cards, and other devices connected over USB-C. While this addition might have initially seemed unexciting, it has turned out to be a source of fun and experimentation for many users.

One user discovered a particularly unique way to utilize this new feature. By using UVC support, they were able to use a Game Boy Camera as a webcam for FaceTime calls on their iPad Pro. While this may sound ridiculous, it demonstrates the versatility of the UVC support in iPadOS 17.

Before diving into the more unusual experiments with UVC capture on iPad Pro, it’s important to understand the basics. The way UVC capture works on iPad Pro is simple – if a compatible camera is connected to the iPad, apps like FaceTime will automatically switch to it as the default video source. This makes it easy to use external webcams or cameras for video calls or capturing content with no additional configuration required.

In addition to webcams, UVC support opens up the possibility of using game capture cards, DSLR adapters, and other USB accessories to connect a USB video source to an iPad Pro. This means gamers can now play games from their Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck on the iPad Pro’s Retina Display using an external game capture card.

To make this work, users need an app on their iPad that can read video input from connected UVC devices. One such app is Capture Pro: UVC Viewer, a utility developed by Jingcheng Tang that utilizes the new iPadOS 17 APIs to display and capture video from external sources.

The possibilities extend even further with the ability to use the Game Boy Camera as a webcam. By connecting the Game Boy Camera to a Pocket console and sending the video feed to the iPad Pro via HDMI adapters, users can achieve the unique look of a character straight out of a Game Boy game during FaceTime calls.

Overall, the support for UVC devices in iPadOS 17 opens up new creative possibilities for video creators and gamers alike. It allows for easy integration of external webcams, cameras, and video sources, making the iPad Pro a more versatile tool for a range of content creation and gaming activities.

