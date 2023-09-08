Pridruživanje Freestar Collective u Starfield: Vodič

In the vast universe of Starfield, the Freestar Collective offers a more unruly and Wild West lifestyle compared to the more structured United Colonies. But that doesn’t mean they lack skill and determination. If you’re ready to embrace the spirit of adventure and become a part of the Freestar Collective, here’s how you can join.

Firstly, it’s important to note that you won’t be able to join the main Freestar Collective security forces. Those positions are reserved for the individuals who deal with threats like the destruction of FC freighters. Instead, you can become a member of the Freestar Rangers, a group of tough individuals who are often tasked with solving problems on the frontier. The Freestar Rangers hold a certain prestige, but it’s advisable not to mention your involvement with the Crimson Fleet, the United Colonies, or Ryujin Industries.

To join the Freestar Collective, specifically the Freestar Rangers, you need to make your way to Akila City, Akila, in the Cheyenne System. If you’ve been to this city before, you may be familiar with the ongoing bank robbery situation. If not, you’ll need to address it first. Speak to Marshal Daniel Blake in front of the bank. He will ask you to negotiate with the robbers, and if that fails, you’ll need to eliminate them by entering through the back.

Once you’ve successfully dealt with the bank robbers, speak to Marshal Blake again. He will suggest signing up with the Freestar Rangers. Proceed to The Rock and find Ranger Emma Wilcox. She will provide you with the necessary information to join the group.

If you decide to proceed, Ranger Wilcox will ask you to choose one of four off-planet tasks to prove yourself. Each task comes with a different credit reward, so choose accordingly. One option is to eliminate a Crimson Fleet pirate, which can be done without leaving your ship. After completing the task, return to Emma and inform her of your success. She will then take you to Blake’s office, where he will make you an official Freestar Ranger.

If you’re interested in further adventures as a Freestar Ranger, Emma will have additional assignments for you to continue the quest chain.

In conclusion, joining the Freestar Collective in Starfield requires determination, skill, and a willingness to embrace the untamed frontier. By following these steps, you can become a valued member of the Freestar Rangers and embark on thrilling adventures in the vastness of the Starfield universe.

