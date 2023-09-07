Gradski život

“Jean-Claude Van Damme debitirao kao Johnny Cage u Mortal Kombatu 1”

Rujna 7, 2023
Mortal Kombat 1 is set to feature an exciting cast of celebrities, including JK Simmons, John Cena, and Megan Fox. However, one of the most notable additions to the game is 80s action star Jean-Claude Van Damme, who makes a cameo appearance as Johnny Cage. Series co-creator Ed Boon has shared the in-game likeness of Van Damme online, revealing his character’s look.

In an interesting marketing move, Boon recently appeared on the YouTube show “Hot Ones” hosted by First We Feast. During his 14-minute appearance, Boon discussed Mortal Kombat 1 and the series’ history while sampling various hot sauces with chicken wings. The video also showcased some gameplay footage, including a brief glimpse of Van Damme’s character at the 5:52 mark. In the clip, Van Damme pumps the air, flips the bird, and bears a striking resemblance to his younger self.

Boon also shared an intriguing story about how Van Damme’s involvement in Mortal Kombat 1 brings the series full-circle. He revealed that the game originated from NetherRealm Studios’ failed attempts to create a game centered around Jean-Claude Van Damme around 30 years ago. Despite initial resistance from Van Damme, the team finally managed to secure his participation, creating an exciting moment for the development team.

Van Damme as Johnny Cage will be part of Mortal Kombat 1’s launch-day Kombat Pack DLC, releasing on September 19th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Izvori:
– First We Feast’s Hot Ones on YouTube

By Mampho Brescia

