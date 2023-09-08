Gradski život

Tehnologija

Vozači Ford F-150 Lightning sada mogu koristiti Apple Maps za EV navigaciju

ByMampho Brescia

Rujna 8, 2023
Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck owners now have the option to navigate using Apple Maps and receive guidance on where to charge along the way. This feature was recently disclosed in a communication sent out by Ford dealers, stating that all Lightning owners would have access to the Apple Maps feature. However, it does require Apple iOS 15.4 or newer and Ford Power-Up 6.3.0 or higher.

While Apple Maps EV guidance is not new to Ford EVs, it is a first for the F-150 Lightning model. Previously, it was available in the Ford Mustang Mach-E, covering models from 2022 and 2023, as well as some older models depending on the infotainment system’s software version.

Ford explained that Apple Maps utilizes iPhone data to read vehicle and battery information when connected to CarPlay, adding chargers into the trip as necessary. Green Car Reports has not yet tested the charging-stop functionality of Apple Maps compared to Ford’s native navigation features and the BlueOval charging network.

Other automakers, such as Porsche, have integrated Apple Maps into their EVs to track energy usage and adapt routes based on elevation changes and other factors. BMW was the first brand to enable this feature in a U.S.-market EV, the 2022 BMW i4.

Google also includes electric car chargers in its navigation system, offering state-of-charge and range estimates for select EV models. Ford highlights that its native navigation system provides additional features not offered through Apple Maps, such as charging station availability, payment details linked to a unique vehicle identifier, and information on Ford’s BlueOval charge network.

In addition to the Apple Maps integration, Ford is introducing a Charge Assist feature that allows drivers to find, start, and pay for public charging stations using the infotainment system’s screen. This eliminates the need for separate apps like FordPass or the charging network’s app.

Overall, Ford is expanding the capabilities of the F-150 Lightning to provide a seamless and convenient experience for EV drivers, whether they prefer using Apple Maps or Ford’s native navigation system.

Izvori:
– CarsDirect
– Ford

By Mampho Brescia

