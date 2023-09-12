Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Tehnologija

Ethiopia to Integrate Digital ID with Healthcare Sector

ByMampho Brescia

Rujna 12, 2023
Ethiopia to Integrate Digital ID with Healthcare Sector

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health and the National Identity Program have joined forces to integrate the Fayda digital ID into the country’s healthcare sector. This collaboration, known as the “Digital ID for Health,” aims to serve as a patient registry and support various healthcare initiatives, including national health insurance schemes, employee and professional licensing, and health records sharing.

The partnership between the National Identity Program and the Ministry of Health seeks to simplify transactions and reduce fraudulent claims through secure, real-time identity verification. While the announcement does not provide specific details on how identity verification and authentication will be carried out, it is likely to involve the use of biometrics captured during the enrollment process for Fayda.

Since 2019, Simprints has been working alongside the Ethiopian government to develop a biometric digital ID system that links patients with their digital health records. To further advance this project, Simprints has recently launched a tender to seek a consultant who will help define the next steps.

The integration of Fayda into the healthcare sector is also expected to enhance administration and credential verification, promoting transparency and enforcing professional standards. The government anticipates that this integration will lead to a reduction in registration wait times and improved health service delivery.

One of the goals of Ethiopia’s National Identity Program is to integrate Fayda across various government ministries, eliminating the need for repeated identity verifications and registrations. To facilitate this, Madras Security Printers has been selected as the provider for Fayda ID cards.

Overall, the integration of digital ID into Ethiopia’s healthcare sector holds the potential to streamline processes, enhance patient care, and strengthen the overall healthcare system.

Izvori:
– Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health and its National Identity Program
– Simprints and Madras Security Printers

By Mampho Brescia

Povezano post

Tehnologija

Japan će razviti raketni motor na metan za lansiranje 2030

Rujna 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tehnologija

Rasprodaja Discover Samsung: nabavite Samsung SmartThings Station za samo 1 USD!

Rujna 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnologija

Umjetnost uklanjanja nereda: otpuštanje viška

Rujna 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Promašili ste

Znanost

Podrijetlo vertebralnih kostiju i njihova uloga u metastazama tumora

Rujna 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Korištenje eDNA za razumijevanje genetskog sastava cijele populacije

Rujna 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA-ini astronauti i kozmonauti sigurno stigli na Međunarodnu svemirsku postaju

Rujna 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

Nova utrka za Mjesec: Uspostavljanje lunarne ekonomije

Rujna 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari