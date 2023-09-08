Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Tehnologija

eBay predstavlja AI alat za izradu popisa proizvoda na svojoj platformi

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Rujna 8, 2023
eBay predstavlja AI alat za izradu popisa proizvoda na svojoj platformi

Summary: eBay has unveiled a new image-based listing tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to auto-generate a product description from a single photo. The tool, available only on the eBay app for iOS users currently, allows sellers to simply snap a picture of the item, and the AI will fill in all the necessary details, including titles, descriptions, release dates, and sub-categories. It even suggests a price and shipping cost. The feature aims to simplify the listing process and remove barriers to entry for first-time sellers, who may find it overwhelming to create competitive listings. Initial feedback has been positive, with 95% of users who tried the AI-generated descriptions opting to use them. Additionally, eBay announced a seamless background-removing tool that replaces the background of the product image with a clean white backdrop. These new tools demonstrate eBay’s commitment to leveraging the latest technology to enhance the user experience on its platform.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are capable of understanding, learning, and performing tasks that typically require human intelligence.

Source: Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Povezano post

Tehnologija

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​protiv Honde Civic Type-R: Bliska U-Drag utrka

Rujna 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnologija

Javna knjižnica okruga McCracken nudi besplatne tečajeve računalne i digitalne pismenosti za starije osobe

Rujna 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnologija

Pokémon i Hatsune Miku udružuju snage: Projekt Voltage

Rujna 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Promašili ste

Tehnologija

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​protiv Honde Civic Type-R: Bliska U-Drag utrka

Rujna 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

Nova studija otkriva da kombinacija piroksikama i levonorgestrela povećava učinkovitost hitne kontracepcije

Rujna 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Vijesti iz kluba

Revolucioniranje korisničkog iskustva: Evolucija tehnologije zaslona

Rujna 9, 2023 0 Komentari
Znanost

Pad koncentracije litija u morskoj vodi povezan s klimom i tektonskom aktivnošću

Rujna 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari