CD Projekt najavljuje epizodu Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire na temu Phantom Liberty

ByGabriel Botha

Rujna 12, 2023
CD Projekt has revealed that a special episode of its Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire video series will be released, featuring a Phantom Liberty theme. The episode is scheduled for release on Thursday, September 14 at 8am PDT / 5pm CEST. In this episode, representatives from CD Projekt will discuss various updates and additions to the game.

One of the topics that will be covered is the addition of new radio stations in the game. This will provide players with a new and immersive way to experience the futuristic world of Cyberpunk 2077. Additionally, gameplay improvements and new abilities will also be discussed, giving players a glimpse of the exciting features that await them in the game.

A major highlight of the episode will be the introduction of a new character named Reed, voiced by Idris Elba. Viewers will have the opportunity to learn more about this character and his role in the game directly from Idris Elba himself.

The teaser for the episode also promises “a surprise or two,” indicating that there may be unexpected reveals or announcements during the presentation.

The Phantom Liberty expansion, along with the Cyberpunk 2.0 update, is set to launch on September 26 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. IGN’s hands-on impressions of the Phantom Liberty expansion can provide more insight into what players can expect from this new content.

In preparation for the release, CD Projekt has advised PC players to ensure that their systems meet the game’s requirements, with a particular emphasis on checking cooling systems to prevent any potential performance issues.

Izvor:
– CD Projekt Twitter (@CyberpunkGame)
– IGN (https://www.ign.com/)

