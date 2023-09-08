Bill Gates rezervira restoran s Michelinovom zvjezdicom za dijetalnu Colu

Gradski život

Bill Gates, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft, has a reputation for simplicity when it comes to food. Despite his vast wealth, Gates often opts for a cheeseburger for lunch and is known to have a fondness for Diet Coke. In fact, his love for the carbonated beverage surpasses even the most prestigious restaurant meals.

Renowned Spanish Michelin-starred Chef Jordi Cruz recently shared an amusing encounter he had with Gates at his award-winning restaurant in Barcelona, ABaC. Gates had reserved the entire restaurant for two days, bringing along his entourage of 25 bodyguards. However, amidst the extravagant dishes prepared for him, Gates simply ordered a Diet Coke and returned to his plane.

Cruz, who first shared this story over seven years ago, expressed his continued amazement at Gates’s unexpected choice. When asked if Gates had sampled any of the dishes, Cruz responded with a resounding “Zero.”

While Cruz speculated on the reasons behind Gates’s decision, suggesting that some people with money might value things less, it remains a mystery why Gates would reserve a Michelin-star restaurant only to opt for a simple beverage.

Gates’s dietary preferences stand in contrast to other billionaires known for their indulgent eating habits. Steve Jobs, the late CEO of Apple, adhered to a fruitarian diet, while Warren Buffett, the legendary investor, is known for his unpretentious enjoyment of ice cream, junk food, and soda.

Gates’s simple food choices reflect his overall approach to life, emphasizing efficiency and simplicity. Indeed, his love for cheeseburgers and Diet Coke is well-known, showing that even the wealthiest individuals can have surprisingly modest tastes.

