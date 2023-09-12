Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Tehnologija

BeXide Studio to Showcase Unannounced Game at Tokyo Game Show 2023

ByRobert Andrew

Rujna 12, 2023
BeXide Studio to Showcase Unannounced Game at Tokyo Game Show 2023

BeXide, the reputable studio known for its popular games such as Doko Demo Issyo and Super Bullet Break, has announced that it will be exhibiting an unannounced title for the PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC (Steam) platforms at Tokyo Game Show 2023. This highly anticipated game will be showcased alongside BeXide’s previously announced game, Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights.

Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to play both Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights and the undisclosed title at the “Indie Games Corner” booth. As a special treat for players, BeXide will be offering exclusive Tokyo Game Show 2023 acrylic key holders for Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights, as well as a separate original novelty for the newly announced game.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 is scheduled to take place from September 21 to 24 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. This highly regarded gaming event attracts industry professionals, gaming enthusiasts, and media from around the globe, providing a platform for developers to showcase their latest creations.

BeXide’s decision to present an unannounced game at Tokyo Game Show 2023 has generated significant excitement among fans and the gaming community. With the studio’s track record of delivering enjoyable and innovative gaming experiences, the anticipation for this new title is at an all-time high.

Source: Gematsu.com

By Robert Andrew

Povezano post

Tehnologija

Japan će razviti raketni motor na metan za lansiranje 2030

Rujna 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tehnologija

Rasprodaja Discover Samsung: nabavite Samsung SmartThings Station za samo 1 USD!

Rujna 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnologija

Umjetnost uklanjanja nereda: otpuštanje viška

Rujna 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Promašili ste

Znanost

Podrijetlo vertebralnih kostiju i njihova uloga u metastazama tumora

Rujna 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Korištenje eDNA za razumijevanje genetskog sastava cijele populacije

Rujna 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA-ini astronauti i kozmonauti sigurno stigli na Međunarodnu svemirsku postaju

Rujna 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

Nova utrka za Mjesec: Uspostavljanje lunarne ekonomije

Rujna 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari