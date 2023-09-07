Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Apple izdaje sigurnosna ažuriranja zakrpajući Zero-Day eksploatacije usmjerene na organizacije civilnog društva

Rujna 7, 2023
Apple has issued security updates to address two zero-day exploits that were used against a member of a civil society organization in Washington D.C. The vulnerabilities were discovered by Citizen Lab, an internet watchdog group that investigates government malware.

One of the exploits found was a zero-click vulnerability, which enables hackers to target victims with malware without any interaction required from the user. The exploit chain utilized this vulnerability to deliver NSO Group’s infamous malware, Pegasus. The researchers at Citizen Lab noted that the exploit chain could compromise iPhones running the latest version of iOS without the victim’s interaction.

Upon discovering these vulnerabilities, Citizen Lab promptly reported them to Apple. The tech giant subsequently released a patch to address the security flaws. Apple expressed gratitude to Citizen Lab for reporting the zero-day exploits.

It is worth noting that Apple also patched an additional vulnerability, which suggests that the company may have discovered it while investigating the first exploit. The exploit chain was dubbed “BLASTPASS” by Citizen Lab, as it involved the use of PassKit, a framework that facilitates Apple Pay integration in apps.

John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab, emphasized the importance of civil society organizations as early warning systems for cybersecurity in his tweet. He urged all iPhone users to update their devices to ensure their security.

At the time of this article, NSO Group has not responded to requests for comment.

In conclusion, Apple’s swift response in releasing security updates to patch these zero-day exploits demonstrates their commitment to protecting their users from potential cyber threats. It is vital for users to regularly update their devices to stay protected against emerging vulnerabilities.

